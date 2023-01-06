CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball closes out its two-game Southern Conference road swing at Mercer. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina and Mercer meet for the 26th time on Saturday. The Bears hold a 24-1 advantage over the Catamounts and have won the last seven meetings. WCU's lone win against Mercer came on Feb. 20, 2020, in Cullowhee, defeating the Bears 51-40. Western Carolina is 0-10 at Mercer. Head Coach Kiley Hill is the only Western Carolina head women's basketball coach to defeat Mercer.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO