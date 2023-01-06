Read full article on original website
Catamounts Fall on the Road at Mercer
MACON, Ga. – Western Carolina women's basketball fell at Mercer 76-40 Saturday in Hawkins Arena in Macon, Ga. Western Carolina enjoyed a short-lived 16-15 lead, with 7-53 left in the second quarter, but a 17-2 run by Mercer built a 34-20 lead, outscoring WCU 22-11 – a mark the Catamounts could not overcome.
Men’s Basketball Earns Dominant Victory Over Mercer on Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Russell Jones Jr. sparked Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon, scoring a career-high 23 points and spearheading a stifling defensive effort that held the visiting Mercer Bears to a season-low 45 points as the Catamounts earned a 73-45 Southern Conference win on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday night.
Men’s Basketball Battles Mercer on Saturday
Cullowhee, N.C. - The Western Carolina men's basketball team shoots for its third straight Southern Conference win on Saturday as the Catamounts welcome Mercer to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center for a 4 p.m. tip-off. Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live Catamount Sports...
Catamounts Meet Up With Mercer Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball closes out its two-game Southern Conference road swing at Mercer. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina and Mercer meet for the 26th time on Saturday. The Bears hold a 24-1 advantage over the Catamounts and have won the last seven meetings. WCU's lone win against Mercer came on Feb. 20, 2020, in Cullowhee, defeating the Bears 51-40. Western Carolina is 0-10 at Mercer. Head Coach Kiley Hill is the only Western Carolina head women's basketball coach to defeat Mercer.
