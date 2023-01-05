Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $163.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 16,350,000 to 16,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) is up about 7.3%, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) is up about 3%, and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:

17 HOURS AGO