NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SOXX, AMD, KLAC, ADI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $163.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 16,350,000 to 16,800,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) is up about 7.3%, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) is up about 3%, and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
NASDAQ
SUB: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $167.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 105,550,000 to 107,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 3.34% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.10% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 6.79% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
TQQQ, XDQQ: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro QQQ, where 12,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TQQQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 1.8%, and Apple is up by about 2.4%.
NASDAQ
iShares Global Clean Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICLN
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.19, changing hands as high as $20.25 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will EQT Corporation (EQT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering EQT Corporation (EQT), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This company has an established record of...
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
5 Attractive Stocks Analysts Are Praising
A recession may be inevitable this year, as many experts are predicting. However, investors who can restrain themselves from falling into the trap of recency bias can actually make the most of a downturn. Leaving the groundwork to the experts is the next step. To that end, here are five stocks chosen by using TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool — T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). These stocks are among the most rated by analysts this past week.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/8/2023
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ
Zillow Group (Z) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.56, changing hands as high as $39.44 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of Z shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will Arch Capital (ACGL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Arch Capital Group (ACGL), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This property and casualty insurer has an established record of topping...
NASDAQ
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
