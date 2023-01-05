Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s in North Carolina, police say
Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe's Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Crash causes tractor-trailer to burst into flames on I-95 in Dunn; at least two hurt
DUNN, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash and large fire blocked traffic heading southbound on Interstate 95 Saturday in Harnett County. The crash happened close to Exit 72 for Spring Branch Road near Dunn. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge while...
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off home in Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning the gutters of a home in Governor's Club, a private community. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County...
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
Woman, man busted after armed robbery of Dollar Tree in Moore County, deputies say
WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday. The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
