Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after driver shot in Moore County, deputies say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One teenager and two adults were arrested for their role in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday at 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road near Aberdeen. After arriving, they found a motorist who was hit in the hand by a bullet while driving along U.S. 15-501. The motorist was treated and released from First Health Moore Regional Hospital.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
RALEIGH, NC

