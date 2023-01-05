ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
When we fix racism, Black Americans can finally live in peace

When we fix racism we’ll save or recoup the $16 trillion estimated to be lost in just this century, not accounting for the $2.4 billion related to health disparities. That money could go to healthcare for all or universal minimum wage or college. When we fix racism there’ll be...
The Senate filibuster is a chokehold on democracy: It’s time for it to go

The filibuster has proved more pernicious to democracy than any other procedural rule of Congress. It’s time for it to go. These claims may seem excessive in view of the real accomplishments of the 117th Congress, e.g., bills supporting a major upgrade of the nation’s infrastructure as well as substantive action in combating climate change. One can also note bills that expanded protections for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, designated lynching as a federal hate crime, and protected same-sex and interracial marriage, to name just a few.
