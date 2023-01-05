The filibuster has proved more pernicious to democracy than any other procedural rule of Congress. It’s time for it to go. These claims may seem excessive in view of the real accomplishments of the 117th Congress, e.g., bills supporting a major upgrade of the nation’s infrastructure as well as substantive action in combating climate change. One can also note bills that expanded protections for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, designated lynching as a federal hate crime, and protected same-sex and interracial marriage, to name just a few.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO