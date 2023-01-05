Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified
January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating Squencer Barbee. The individual below has active warrants for Domestic Assault. If you have any information on this individual, please get in touch with the Gallatin Police Department (615-452-1313) or email [email protected]
WSMV
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot
A violent weekend in Nashville mean several were killed in shootings — one as young as 16.
wgnsradio.com
Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department
(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
wgnsradio.com
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
WSMV
One in critical condition following overnight shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
Man found shot inside Sudekum Apartments on Saturday dies
A 19-year-old that was found shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on Saturday has died.
Keesean Campbell Wanted on Criminal Homicide for Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Shooting
January 9, 2023 – Keesean Campbell, 24, is wanted on criminal homicide & agg robbery charges in connection with Sun morning’s gunfire inside a short-term rental townhome on Douglas Ave that killed 1 teen & critically wounded another. See Campbell or know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463.
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
NME
Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville
Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
Comments / 0