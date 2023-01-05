ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Continued: Multiple Officers Terminated from LaVergne Police Department

(LaVergne, TN) - UPDATED: WGNS is continuing to follow news out of LaVergne about the termination of multiple officers. Some of the details that were investigated, prior to officers being terminated included sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, workplace violence, and intimidation focused on the intent of interfering with the investigation.
LA VERGNE, TN
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
NASHVILLE, TN

