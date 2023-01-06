Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
12tomatoes.com
Creamy Baked Chicken and Gnocchi
Looking for a dish that’s impressive but easy? Look no further. It’s well known around here that I love a one-pan meal, especially one where the oven does all the work, but sometimes a dish is so special that it’s worth dirtying a couple of extra pans and a little effort on the stovetop. That sometimes is this Creamy Baked Chicken and Gnocchi. While it’s easy enough to be a weeknight meal, it’s so creamy and indulgent that it feels worthy of a special occasion, and the contrast of the crispy chicken skin with the pillowy gnocchi is well worth an extra stovetop step. It might not be totally “one-pan,” but it’s close enough… and it’s certainly delicious enough to warrant it.
WSVN-TV
Kale Salad with Creamy Tahini Dressing / Belkys
It’s an easy and healthy recipe that’s great to get the new year started right. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1 medium bunch of curly green kale (about 8 ounces) Fine sea salt to taste. 1 can (15 ounces)...
How to Make Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
If Mexican-inspired soups are your jam during the cooler months, then this chicken tortilla soup should definitely be on your must-try list. While a lot of soups need to simmer on the stove or in a slow cooker for hours, this soup only needs about 20 minutes on the heat. This is largely thanks to the use of a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, which you just need to strip and shred before adding to your soup.
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Ingredient Her 'Secret Weapon' When Making Salad Dressing
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s January, and for a lot of people, that means it’s time to load up on veggies. Whether you’re just craving some fresh, bright flavors after all of the holiday cooking you did over the past couple of months, or if you have a resolution to eat more vegetables, chances are your salad intake is about to go way up compared to, say, November. Thankfully, from trendy warm salads to classic lettuce-tomato-cucumber combos, these are some of our favorite ways...
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo SaucePhoto byeaterscollective (unsplash)onUnsplash. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
ABC News
Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking
One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.
Smoky Sweet Potato
Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
