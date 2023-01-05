Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz recalls ML and GLE SUVs for possible engine stall
Mercedes-Benz is recalling 323,963 ML and GLE SUVs for water that can accumulate in the spare wheel well and affect the fuel pump. The resulting fuel supply to the engine could be interrupted, causing the engine to stall, Automotive News reported Thursday. A stalled engine could increase the risk of a crash, prompting the recall.
Tesla Model S and X bring back steering wheel option
Tesla Model S and Model X customers can again order a conventional steering wheel instead of Tesla’s unorthodox steering yoke. Tesla’s online configurator now shows a steering wheel as a no-cost option alongside the yoke. It’s listed in the “Interior” section, where customers also select an upholstery color.
