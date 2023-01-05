Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
NASDAQ
Why Valero Energy (VLO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Valero Energy (VLO), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has an established record of topping earnings...
NASDAQ
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), which belongs to the Zacks Government Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last...
NASDAQ
Will PepsiCo (PEP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering PepsiCo (PEP), which belongs to the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This food and beverage company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: TRV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers Companies is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, TRV claims the #463 spot.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: UUP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (Symbol: UUP) where we have detected an approximate $91.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.5% decrease week over week (from 60,300,000 to 57,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of UUP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
IEMG, DFSB: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which added 11,400,000 units, or a 0.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEMG, in morning trading today Pinduoduo is down about 1.9%, and Yum China Holdings is up by about 1%.
NASDAQ
Employers Holdings (EIG) Up 23% in 3 Months: More Room for Rally?
Employers Holdings, Inc.’s EIG shares have rallied 23.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 20.6%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have increased 13.3% and 7.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $1.1 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.1 million.
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FBT
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 124,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FBT were up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
NASDAQ
Can Datadog (DDOG) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Datadog (DDOG), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. When looking at the last two reports, this data analytics and cloud monitoring company has...
NASDAQ
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0