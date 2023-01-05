ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died from a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 7. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s and 1990s, with work on such series as Cagney & Lacey Wiseguy, Nash Bridges and Martial Law, among others. Subsequent credits include Awake, 23 episodes of The Unit, Salem (13 episodes), Chicago Fire and, his final credit in 2017,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Care a Lot’ Studio Teams With ‘Midsommar’ Producers on Scandinavian Development Fund (Exclusive)

Black Bear, the independent production and financing group behind such features as Mudbound, I Care a Lot and The Imitation Game, has set up a multi-year revolving development fund with B-Reel Films, the Scandinavian production company whose credits include Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.  The deal, announced Tuesday by Black Bear’s President and CEO Teddy Schwarzman and B-Reel Films CEO, Pelle Nilsson, will see the two companies jointly acquire and develop Scandinavian-sourced IP and content, both for film and television. Black Bear will also represent B-Reel’s English-language and international projects and will coordinate closely with B-Reel’s representatives at CAA.More from The...

