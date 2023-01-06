Read full article on original website
Related
pupvine.com
27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please
We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
Watch: Florida family rescues dog stuck in a frozen lake in Canada
Video shows the De Anda family trying different ways to pull the dog “Snowball” out of the icy water.
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a "hippopotamus for Christmas" came true for one Virginia zoo.
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Hulk’ — The Biggest Pit Bull Ever Recorded
While many see pit bulls as aggressive and threatening, these dogs are usually very gentle and affectionate given the right breeding and training circumstances. Pit bulls are loved by owners across the world, and it’s easy to see why. These playful and joyous creatures bring a smile to everyone that encounters them. However, it is understandable why people might be skeptical of the breed at first. Many pit bulls are massive, formidable-looking dogs. In fact, some pit bulls have weighed well over 150 pounds, gaining them national attention. Discover the pit bull that weighs just under 174 pounds!
pupvine.com
19 Black And Brown Dog Breeds For Everyone’s Taste
Some call them black and tan, others call them black and brown dog breeds, but one thing is true — they are beautiful dogs. This type of coloration is quite common in the dog world. Black and brown coat color variations and specific markings or masks that go with...
BBC
Peak District: Dog sniffs out missing Labrador who fell down hole
A missing dog who fell down a hole while walking in the Peak District was found after being sniffed out by another dog. Gracie, an eight-year-old black Labrador, disappeared in Edale during bad weather on Monday. The following day Lottie led her owner, who was part of the search party,...
“Star” The American Bulldog Takes Home AKC Best in Show
For some, dog shows are a thing of the past. While of course, many purebred dogs are still popular, there has been increased criticism of the strict upholding of some breed standards, which can actually lead to genetic health issues in some breeds (for example, hip dysplasia being prevalent in German Shepherds due to their […] The post “Star” The American Bulldog Takes Home AKC Best in Show appeared first on DogTime.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Grooming Your Double-Coated Fluffy Dog at Home
When you first set eyes on your fluffy puppy or poofy rescue dog, chances are it was love at first sight. The dog’s grooming needs probably didn’t factor much into your decision to welcome your new pal into your family. But, all dogs need regular grooming, especially double-coated breeds – often described as “fluffy,” “floofy” or “poofy.” They need special attention due to their magnificent and unique coats that without regular maintenance can become matted and tangled or contribute to excessive shedding and potentially other health problems.
Comments / 0