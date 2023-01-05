Read full article on original website
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Pharma Millionaire Who Admitted To Killing 8-Year-Old Autistic Son Found Dead After Bail Revoked
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail a day before Gigi Jordan's death, as Jordan fought for a new trial in the case against her for killing her 8-year-old son. A pharma millionaire who admitted to murdering her 8-year-old autistic son in 2010 was found dead early Friday morning in her Brooklyn rental home, according to New York City’s NBC 4.
Retired Massachusetts Teacher Allegedly Poisoned Boyfriend With Antifreeze Milkshakes
Judy Church allegedly poisoned her live-in boyfriend Leroy Fowler. His family believes she may have discovered he had another girlfriend. A retired Massachusetts school teacher has been arrested for allegedly fatally poisoning her boyfriend’s milkshakes with antifreeze. Judy Church, 64, was taken into police custody on Thursday and charged...
Florida Man Sentenced For Strangulation Murders Of Two New York Women In 2000s
In 2017, Christopher Gonzalez was linked to the 2000 murder of Dora DelValle-Almontaser, who was raped and strangled while housesitting at her uncle's Bronx apartment. A year and a half later, DNA would also connect the suspect to the 2005 murder of Angel Serbay. A Florida man will spend the...
After Their Gruesome Serial Killing Spree, Where Are Leonard Lake And Charles Ng Now?
What happened to the men behind one of California’s most disturbing murder cases? Both Charles Ng and Leonard Lake had very different ends. Leonard Lake and Charles Ng turned a remote property in northern California into a killing field in the mid-1980s. Between 1983 and 1984, they are believed...
Virginia Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Three 'Heinous' Murders Just Ahead Of Trial
James Michael Wright will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of two women and a teen girl who were found dead on his wooded property in 2019. Wright initially claimed he shot all three victims by accident. An accused serial killer in Virginia has...
Daughter Of Former Nat’l Intelligence Director Found Guilty Of Friend's Fatal Stabbing
Prosecutors say Sophia Negroponte stabbed recent college graduate Yousuf Rasmussen after consuming a significant amount of alcohol at an Airbnb. One of the injuries was "a death blow that severed his jugular." The daughter of a prominent politician is facing 40 years in prison after being found guilty of a...
Years After The Bernie Madoff Scandal, Where Is The Madoff Family Now?
The family of Bernie Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, is no stranger to premature deaths and controversy. The Madoff family has been shrouded in scandal and tragedy. Notoriously, Bernie Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme ever in the United States, defrauding thousands of people out of billions of dollars with a now-notorious investment scam. He was sentenced to spend 150 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of a slew of fraud charges.
Medical Examiner's Office Rules Princeton Student's Death A Suicide
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found near tennis courts on the campus on Oct. 20, police said. A Princeton University student whose body was discovered near tennis courts in October died by suicide, according to the Mercer County prosecutor, in a report made public Wednesday. The autopsy report on Misrach Ewunetie,...
First Openly Transgender Woman Executed In U.S. For 2003 Murder And Rape In Missouri
Amber McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago in prison, was executed after the Missouri governor denied clemency on a conviction for a 2003 rape and murder. The first known execution of an openly transgender woman in the U.S. was carried out in Missouri on Tuesday when Amber McLaughlin was put to death by lethal injection.
New Jersey Woman From Homeless Good Samaritan GoFundMe Scam Sentenced To Three Years
Katelyn McClure was sentenced to three years for fabricating a heartwarming story about a homeless man to defraud over 14,000 people out of more than $400,000 dollars on GoFundMe. A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after she pleaded guilty to defrauding donors out...
Husband Arrested After Knife, Blood Found In Basement Belonging To Missing Mass. Mother
Brian Walshe was on house arrest when his wife, real estate executive Ana Walshe, reportedly vanished while traveling to Washington D.C. for a work-related emergency. Prosecutors say they found a knife and blood in the basement of a Massachusetts home, where a wife and mother disappeared just hours into the new year.
