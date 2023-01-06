ZANESVILLE, OH – The tear down of the Mosaic Tile in Zanesville continues. The process of tearing down the Mosaic Tile facility started in late November with asbestos remediation, tearing out old pipe wrap and other materials containing asbestos. The materials have been transported to a hazmat landfill. As for the remaining bricks and timber, these materials will be reused and recycled.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO