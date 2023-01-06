Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
Free tire disposal in 2023 for Meigs County, Ohio, residents
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Health Department will offer free scrap tire disposal in 2023. Meigs County residents can bring up to 10 tires to the health department located at 112 East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy, Ohio. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The department will recycle […]
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WTAP
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WHIZ
Updates on the Mosaic Tile Tear Down
ZANESVILLE, OH – The tear down of the Mosaic Tile in Zanesville continues. The process of tearing down the Mosaic Tile facility started in late November with asbestos remediation, tearing out old pipe wrap and other materials containing asbestos. The materials have been transported to a hazmat landfill. As for the remaining bricks and timber, these materials will be reused and recycled.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs. She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!. She also loves the...
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
sciotopost.com
Opening Soon – Dunkin Donuts in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – Not much has been reported on this new location and the first in the former capital. Dunkin Donuts started renovations to the Western Ave former PNC bank in the summer of 2022, with plans to open on the end of January. Dunkin Donuts just released a new...
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
13-year-old boy missing from Chillicothe area
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing child. Darius Lester, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area, northwest of Chillicothe, according to the sheriff’s office. He is between 4’8” and 4’10’ and weighs approximately 84 pounds, and […]
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Billy Wagner pre-trial date set
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The final Wagner family member left to stand trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 18. It will be the first court appearance for George “Billy” Wagner III since his eldest son was convicted last month for his role in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket
CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
Indians edge Pirates behind Copley’s game-winner: Valley improves to 7-2 with road win
WHEELERSBURG — Valley’s last offensive possession was emblematic of their overall game plan — playing fast. Following a game-tying bucket by Wheelersburg senior Nolan Wright with 21.5 seconds left, Indians junior Jace Copley saw an opportunity. Wasting no time, the six-foot-three guard attacked the Pirate defense off...
