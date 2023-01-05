ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wholesale Produce Supply Completes Acquisition of Bandwagon Brokerage; Jason Dugan and Dennis Berman Share

By Melissa De Leon Chavez
andnowuknow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Humanetics Boosts Customer Focus as Roderick Verschut Returns

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics’ Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O’Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005833/en/ Roderick Verschut returns to Humanetics to lead global sales for the Safety group. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Mizuho Bank Luxemburg Upgrades Anti-financial Crime Compliance Risk Management With Napier

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg ) S.A , the Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan’s Mizuho Trust & Banking division (part of Mizuho Financial Group) , is upgrading its Transaction Monitoring framework strategy through a partnership with Napier, the financial crime compliance technology specialist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005505/en/ Mizuho Bank Luxemburg upgrades anti-financial crime compliance risk management with Napier (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy