FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
'Time To Say Goodbye': Popular Italian Restaurant In Capital Region Closing After 60 Years
After six decades of serving up classic Italian dishes, a popular restaurant in the Capital Region known for its “top notch” service is closing.John Riccitello’s Restaurant, located at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady, will serve its last customer on Sunday, Jan. 29, the restaurant announced on Fa…
Best fine dining restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
NY pet store company tricked people into purchasing sick pets: AG
According to Attorney General James, customers received incomplete medical records in order to hide past illnesses.
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The weekend is almost here! From hikes to concerts to celebrations, there are several things happening on January 6, 7 and 8.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
Water main break in Fort Edward
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the Village of Fort Edward Water Department is working to repair a water main break on Seminary Street.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Hudson Valley Lake Preparing for Summer Already, Lifeguards Needed
A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy... I have many fond memories of being at the lake with friends. Growing up in Lake Carmel, NY, we had a lake that was surrounded by beaches, and it was always a place to gather with friends and family to make memories. Another lake I've always liked going to was Lake Taghkanic.
Victory! 5-Star Bakery Finally Announces Physical Store In HV
It's not just the owner who's celebrating the approaching grand opening of one of the most impressive cookie companies in the Hudson Valley. Hundreds of Ulster County residents expressed their joy when the news was announced recently on Facebook. New Small Business in the Hudson Valley. It's hard to keep...
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
Saratoga nurses welcome New Year’s Day baby with surprise from local business
Nurses at Saratoga Hospital kicked off the New Year with the first 2023 baby in the Capital Region and a surprise from local skincare business Beekman 1802.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
A lucky Stewart's Shop customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
