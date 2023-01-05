ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Lake Preparing for Summer Already, Lifeguards Needed

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy... I have many fond memories of being at the lake with friends. Growing up in Lake Carmel, NY, we had a lake that was surrounded by beaches, and it was always a place to gather with friends and family to make memories. Another lake I've always liked going to was Lake Taghkanic.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

