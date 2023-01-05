Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toledo youth speak out on violence in 'Youth Be Heard' sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo wants to hear ideas and concerns from its youth on violence in the Glass City. The "Youth be Heard" sessions were created to find out more about issues regarding violence that young people are facing. Participants at a meeting Monday night at...
toledo.com
Event Listing Released for Youth and Families with Disabilities
WHEN: January (More to come) WHERE: The Ability Center + community partners, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and YWCA (see each event) About The Ability Center: The northwest Ohio agency strives to make our community the most disability friendly in the country by increasing independence for people with disabilities, discovering true passions, and changing the community’s perception of disability. The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams since 1920.
toledo.com
United Way and Islamic Food Bank Partner for Day of Service on MLK Day
The United Way Emerging Leaders and Islamic Food Bank are partnering for a Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Community volunteers will pack 700 Weekender Food Bags at the Islamic Food Bank warehouse. Each Weekender Food Bag is filled with nutritious, shelf-stable single-serve meals, snacks, and breakfast...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo have announced the 2023 MLK Experience events that are taking place this weekend. The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who payed a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.
toledo.com
Girl Power! returns to Imagination Station Saturday, March 11
Children dream BIG - dreams of space travel, building robots, designing video games, becoming life-saving doctors. Small experiences spark these passions - support, encouragement and inspiration make them a reality. This is especially true for girls and women who are excited about science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Women...
WTOL-TV
Augsburg Lutheran Church holds its final service after 109 years
The west Toledo church saw nearly 2,000 worshipers each week in the mid-1960s. Since then, attendance has declined to less than 50 attendees.
fcnews.org
Black takes over as WPL director
A childhood goal is now a reality for Keri Black, the new director at the Wauseon Public Library. “Growing up, if you asked me what I wanted to be as an adult, I would say, ‘A librarian’,” she said. When she was a child, Black, a 2007 Swanton High School graduate, spent nearly all of her free time at the Swanton Public Library.
Sylvania Area Family Services in need of donations
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Because of inflation, food insecurity is on the rise, leaving many families in our area struggling financially. Following the holiday season, Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a decrease in donations. Last holiday season, many in the community showed their support and gave back during the...
wlen.com
Adrian Pantries Receive Donations from City Food Drive
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian recently made donations to each food pantry in the City with supplies from their food drives during the holiday season. Mayor Angie Heath talked about the collection efforts, and distributing the food and monetary donations…. Mayor Heath said that this time of...
toledo.com
Toledo School for the Arts Lottery Deadline Approaches
Ohio students who are looking for an award-winning arts integrated education from the number one charter school in the state have only a few short weeks to apply for the annual student lottery. Toledo School for the Arts’ enrollment lottery deadline is on January 27 2023 at 3pm. In...
toledo.com
OhioMeansJobs Assistance at the Toledo Library
The Toledo Library and Lucas County are partnering to bring OhioMeansJobs Lucas County into Library branches twice a week from 1-5 p.m. OhioMeansJobs provides tools, resources, and assistance to help people with a successful job search. OhioMeansJobs Schedule:. Lagrange Branch - 1st Mondays. Oregon Branch - 1st Thursdays. South Branch...
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
WTOL-TV
Bundle up for the Perrysburg Winterfest | Good Day on WTOL 11
Brittinee Huntley talks the Perrysburg Winterfest, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 14. Experience fun activities and festivities the whole family can enjoy.
huroninsider.com
Firelands Regional Medical Center announces their first baby of 2023
SANDUSKY – Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced the first baby to arrive at the hospital in 2023. The newborn’s first name is Kaius, and he was born to Joshua and Amber this week.
13abc.com
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
