FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Bay News 9
After Damar Hamlin injury, fans of Bills, Bengals ready to get back to football
Ryan King plans to be among the legions of Cincinnati Bengals fans in the stands at Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. While he’s hoping for a win to send the team into the playoffs on a note, his more general goal is for things to go differently than they did a few days earlier.
Bay News 9
NFL approves plan for potential move of AFC Championship, Bengals wild-card game to neutral site
CINCINNATI — NFL owners have agreed to a plan that might lead to the AFC Championship game and a possible Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals wild-card game being played on neutral sites. What You Need To Know. The NFL announced the plan to host the AFC Championship game, as well as...
Report: Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury, remove GM Steve Keim
One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team on Monday fired its head coach, a move that had been speculated about for months. In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. ...
Bay News 9
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
Bay News 9
Bucs fall to Falcons as Brady breaks single-season completion record
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a...
Bay News 9
Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders amid recovery from cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an...
Bay News 9
In social media posts, Hamlin 'thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Five days after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin took to social media on Saturday, thanking fans for their prayers. In separate messages on Instagram and Twitter, Hamlin said he was...
Bay News 9
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Hours later he was out of a job. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday...
NBA Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands at the Halfway Point
Top teams hold pat. Plus, the Suns’ slide continues.
Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll
Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10.
