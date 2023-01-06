ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury, remove GM Steve Keim

One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team on Monday fired its head coach, a move that had been speculated about for months. In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. ...
TEMPE, AZ
Bay News 9

Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bay News 9

Bucs fall to Falcons as Brady breaks single-season completion record

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a...
ATLANTA, GA
Bay News 9

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Hours later he was out of a job. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday...
HOUSTON, TX

