One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team on Monday fired its head coach, a move that had been speculated about for months. In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 23 MINUTES AGO