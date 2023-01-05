Read full article on original website
Related
Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+
An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago.
getnews.info
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
WTOP
Can a ferry system increase tourism for waterfront towns along the Chesapeake Bay?
Right now, it’s just an idea, and not a new one, but tourism groups around Maryland are coming together to fund a study that will look at whether a ferry system could work around the Chesapeake Bay. When the ferry would run, how often it would run, exactly where...
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s condition.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
Young Bald Eagle Rescued By Howard County Authorities
A young bald eagle was rescued by Howard County authorities after being found injured, officials say. Officials tweeted out a picture of the eagle with Howard County PFC Burgoon after the raptor was found injured in the area of Woodbine Road, Monday, Jan. 8. The eagle was transported by officials...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
Wbaltv.com
Why the Baltimore-based Charmery ice cream shop closed in Federal Hill
The owners of The Charmery thought they had cornered the Federal Hill ice cream market when they opened their walk-up window location on Cross Street in June 2020. However, within months of the popular Baltimore scoop shop's launch, an abundance of ice cream stores started moving into the area. Taharka Brothers Ice Cream opened a stall in Cross Street Market, and nearby Bmore Licks and Moo Moo Cows also launched new locations.
baltimorebrew.com
By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud
Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
Bay Net
A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Maryland Liquor Store
For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to cl…
mocoshow.com
Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes
Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WJLA
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.425M Remarkable Contemporary House in Owings Mill, MD Seamlessly Blends Outdoor Living Into The Open Floor Plan
The House in Owings Mill features magnificent wooded views of the 2+ acre site plus 33 or more acres of open space in the valley beyond, now available for sale. This home located at 1 Huntersworth Ct, Owings Mills, Maryland; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,499 square feet of living spaces. Call Doug Magill – Magill Generations – (Phone: 443-324-7767) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Owings Mill.
Comments / 0