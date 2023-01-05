A healthy San Francisco 49ers team will be the most dangerous team in the NFL Playoffs. After the embarrassing 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 23, the 49ers have won 10 games in a row, clinching the NFC West and getting the second seed, but some key players were injured throughout the season. Some of these players are returning from being placed on injured reserve or just missing games for lingering injuries. They will make the 49ers more dangerous than what was on the field these past 10 weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO