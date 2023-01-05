Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
Way-too-early Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft preview
The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. Here is the projected first-round order, per Tankathon. 2022 record: 9-8 | First-round pick: No. 17 | Team needs: OT, CB, LB. Snapshot: To contend in the AFC North and return to the playoffs, the Steelers must protect their young QB Kenny Pickett and prop up the defense. Free agency, of course, will shed light on where Pittsburgh goes in the draft, but clearly the Steelers must address the offensive line, corner and linebacker.
Healthier 49ers can be a scary team going into the playoffs
A healthy San Francisco 49ers team will be the most dangerous team in the NFL Playoffs. After the embarrassing 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 23, the 49ers have won 10 games in a row, clinching the NFC West and getting the second seed, but some key players were injured throughout the season. Some of these players are returning from being placed on injured reserve or just missing games for lingering injuries. They will make the 49ers more dangerous than what was on the field these past 10 weeks.
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins wife, Brittany, as an owner in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
'Look in the Mirror!' Micah Parsons Demands Cowboys Check Themselves - Or 'Hang It Up'
In the wake of their nightmare-worthy drubbing at the hands of the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys have to turn the page on the 26-6 loss that closed out the regular season. While it may be easy to "burn the film," as quarterback Dak Prescott said, the Cowboys have some...
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is First Player In NFL History To Do This
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback problem on their hands with Dak Prescott? Heading into the postseason, there likely isn’t a team still alive that is as unsure about the most important position on the field as the Cowboys are with Prescott. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, who...
Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Says He Is “Thankful” and Definitely Gave 14.5 Reasons For An Extension
The Steelers were able to beat the Cleveland Browns 14-28 in Pittsburgh and Highsmith had a tremendous game. He had 8.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks against the division rival. Unfortunately, the rest of the necessary NFL stars did not align, as the New York Jets could not do the one job they were given and beat a Tua-free Miami Dolphins team. This put the Steelers out of contention for the last playoff spot, despite doing their part.
Panthers Sign Nine For 2023
Panthers TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan were re-signed as exclusive rights free agents, while seven players were brought back on futures deals. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Sullivan, 26, is a...
One NFL team is already showing interest in Chicago Bears executive
Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.
Lions’ Kerby Joseph Is First Player Ever To Accomplish This Feat
The Detroit Lions are a team that is on the rise. There is a lot of young talent to get excited about, one of whom is safety, Kerby Joseph. They may not have made the playoffs this season, but they took a major step forward with their development, finishing with their first winning season since 2017.
Y’all outta pocket!: This Cowboys team does not owe fans a Super Bowl win
If you're reading this, you probably fall into one of three categories:. A Cowboys fan who read the title and felt relieved to know you're not the only one who feels that way. A Cowboys fan already outraged at the title for challenging a belief that sits at the core of your fandom.
