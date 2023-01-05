Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro names former Reading superintendent as education secretary
A school superintendent who previously oversaw the Reading School district and won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Source: pennnews.
Pa. senators renew bipartisan push to let nurse practitioners care for patients without being tethered to doctors
A bipartisan pair of Pennsylvania senators plan to renew a legislative push to let nurse practitioners care for patients without contractural tethers to doctors.
Country Meadows announces new CEO. She is the granddaughter of a former Pa. governor who founded the retirement communities
Country Meadows Retirement Communities and its nonprofit affiliate Ecumenical Retirement Community announced Monday that Meredith Mills has taken over the companies as president & CEO. Source: Morningcall.
Tamaqua brewer’s Belgian ale wins at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Stoker’s Divine Belgian Strong Golden Ale has taken first place in the Belgian style category in the craft brewing competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Pennsylvania COVID update: 15,719 cases reported as state marks 49,000 deaths; hospitalizations up 25% in two weeks
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise to almost 16,000 weekly cases, due in large part to the emerging XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant. Lehigh Valley hospitalizations have risen 42% in the last month. Source: pennnews.
Pa. Turnpike 5% toll hike takes effect
A 5% increase in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls has taken effect, as a new measure enables a crackdown on scofflaws.
Here are the most popular liquors in the Lehigh Valley (and those with a 2-bottle purchase limit)
Find out which wines and liquors Lehigh Valley resident spent more than $140 million on last year.
Woman gets 3 years in bogus Good Samaritan fundraiser for alleged homeless veteran
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Source: pennnews.
Firefighters respond to fire at Whitehall Township diner
Firefighters needed about 50 minutes to douse flames at Jordan Park Diner in Whitehall Township.
