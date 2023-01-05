It is with great enthusiasm that I’m announcing my plans to re-run for a seat on the Parks and Recreation Committee for a three year term in March. Over the past three years I’ve been able to meet and get to know many Lincoln residents through the Parks and Recreation Committee. During my tenure we hired a new director, Jessica Downing, and worked through how to manage programming and events with the onset and continuation of the pandemic. I’m pleased to report our enrollment numbers today are back to pre-pandemic levels. The town ice rink has been a particular joy to work on and see the community enjoy (as of today, the rink is full and on its way to freezing, assuming the weather stays cold enough!).

LINCOLN, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO