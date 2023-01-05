ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnsquirrel.com

My Turn: Praise for “quality of civic life”

I’ve lived in Lincoln for three years, and after “recovering” from ten years as committee chair, member and elected Town Meeting member in Lexington, I was ready to tackle the exigencies of public service in. Lincoln. After 30 years as a proprietor at Cambridge’s Mt. Auburn Cemetery,...
LINCOLN, MA
lincolnsquirrel.com

My Turn: Rob Stringer running for re-election to Parks & Rec

It is with great enthusiasm that I’m announcing my plans to re-run for a seat on the Parks and Recreation Committee for a three year term in March. Over the past three years I’ve been able to meet and get to know many Lincoln residents through the Parks and Recreation Committee. During my tenure we hired a new director, Jessica Downing, and worked through how to manage programming and events with the onset and continuation of the pandemic. I’m pleased to report our enrollment numbers today are back to pre-pandemic levels. The town ice rink has been a particular joy to work on and see the community enjoy (as of today, the rink is full and on its way to freezing, assuming the weather stays cold enough!).
LINCOLN, MA
lincolnsquirrel.com

My Turn: Tara Mitchell stepping down from School Committee

After serving on the LPS School Committee for the past six years, I have made the decision not seek a third term. It has been an honor to serve and I am grateful for all I have learned about public school administration and the needs of students and teachers, and I continue to be impressed with the dedication of the school’s faculty, staff, and administration. During my tenure on the School Committee, we have set aspirational strategic goals, funded professional development to work towards more collaborative teaching practices, deeper learning, and AIDE [access, inclusion, diversity, and equity], constructed new learning spaces at Hanscom and Lincoln, updated policies, and navigated a global pandemic.
LINCOLN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy