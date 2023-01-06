Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."

11 HOURS AGO