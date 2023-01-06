Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
6 Times the Oilers Changed Coaches During the Season
Since entering the NHL in 1979 following its merger with the World Hockey Association (WHA), the Edmonton Oilers have replaced their head coach six times during the season, most recently in 2021-22 when Jay Woodcroft took over from Dave Tippett. Each mid-season coaching change was preceded by a prolonged slump,...
Avs defenseman named to All-Star Game for 2nd-straight year
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game roster for a second-straight season. Makar, 24, is the third defenseman in franchise history to be named to the NHL All-Star Game in consecutive seasons. Makar was one of four defensemen to be named to the initial all-star game roster.
Yardbarker
LA Kings at Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup, odds, notes
5-on-5 Here’s how the two teams match up at 5-on-5 per Natural Stat Trick. Los Angeles Kings 51.9 53.0 52.0 52.9 8.1 0.907 0.988. Vegas Golden Knights 49.6 53.3 51.0 55.3 8.3 0.917 0.999. Vegas has shifted away from being a team that controls outright possession and is more...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Yardbarker
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
NHL
Slapshot has three pint-sized helpers at Capitals Kids Day
Game features fan art, Mites on Ice and more fun for young fans. What's the only thing that can fire up a crowd at Capital One Arena more than Slapshot, the Washington Capitals mascot?. How about four Slapshots?. During the "Mites on Ice" segment of a game against the Columbus...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. New York. The Flames host their first home game of 2023, welcoming the New York Islanders to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The club held an optional skate this morning with lines and pairings based off Thursday's practice. If anything changes, this page will...
NHL
FEATURE: Campbell starting to heat up
EDMONTON, AB - The Soup has been simmering as of late and the Oilers hope that now, he is just right. After a lot of hard work and an equipment change, Jack Campbell has started putting together some solid performances in the blue paint for the Oilers. In the last week, he came into the Seattle Kraken game in relief of Stuart Skinner, albeit with a quiet three-save performance, and followed it up with a 20-save victory over the Islanders on Thursday.
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come
Weber, Doctors, Friends Discuss Hydrocephalus Diagnosis, Upcoming Procedure. In the nearly quarter century the Nashville Predators have skated at 501 Broadway, few figures have proved more important to the vitality of the franchise than Pete Weber. Dubbed "The Voice of the Predators," Weber joined the Preds franchise from the ground...
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
