Bitcoin Value At this time 9 Jan: The value of Bitcoin has elevated by 1.79% within the final 24 hours. Important cash are buying and selling in inexperienced at the moment. BTC was buying and selling as little as 16,928 USD at 6:35 pm on eighth January. Nevertheless, the value of the crypto acquired a lift and reached 17,248.75 USD, on the time of writing. Buying and selling quantity is hovering by 69.64% as in comparison with the final day. The market cap for Bitcoin stands at 332.308 billion USD. The dominance of Bitcoin has decreased by 0.57% in comparison with the day prior to this.

