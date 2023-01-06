ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky

There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia

Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers

Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

