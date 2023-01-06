Read full article on original website
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's loss to Michigan State
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to the Wolverines' 59-53 loss to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Jan. 7, 2023.
Jennie Baranczyk, Aubrey Joens, Madi Williams preview another Top 20 matchup against Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The 17th-ranked Sooners have another ranked matchup at home on tap this weekend, as they welcome in the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. The two are set for a 2 p.m. CT Sunday tip off inside Lloyd Noble Center. For guard Aubrey Joens, it's the first chance...
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
Team Scoop - Latest on Wells and Rattler
I have continued to check the status of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Antwane Wells, both of which are deciding whether to return to Columbia.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky
There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles
Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
OT transfer Gunner Britton: 'It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having since I was a little kid'
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle Gunner Britton had visited Mississippi State and he had other visits lined up before the transfer window closed, but once he got to Auburn that was all he needed to see. Britton announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday night as he wrapped up his...
Ex-Iowa basketball star Luka Garza sends message to critics after performance against Portland Trail Blazers
Former Iowa basketball star Luka Garza had one of his best performances Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 14 points in 13 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. Garza is on a two-way contract with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League. He appeared in 10 NBA games this season, averaging 7.1 minutes and 5.4 points.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
