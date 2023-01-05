Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Students return to campuses after grisly Idaho murders, armed with mace and flashlights
MOSCOW, Idaho — Some students at the University of Idaho will be carrying mace and heavy flashlights when they return to campus this week for a new semester, less than two weeks after a suspect was arrested in the murders of four fellow students. As they unpacked bags and...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
‘Gregarious’ Bryan Kohberger turned ‘silent’ during discussion about Idaho murders
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was “gregarious and outgoing” during his first semester as a PhD student in criminology – but was “completely silent” during a discussion about the murder of four University of Idaho students, two former classmates said. The 28-year-old doctoral candidate was one of the first students to introduce themselves at Washington State University in Pullman last fall, Ben Roberts told the Idaho Statesman. “He seemed gregarious and outgoing, that was really the only impression that I got,” he told the outlet. “He was making the rounds. He definitely seemed a little more eager than some of the others that...
97 Rock
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
Missing Pennsylvania mom last seen January 3
Friends of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown say she would never leave her son behind, as concern grows over her disappearance. Brown’s car, wallet, purse, and work cellphone were all found inside her home. WCAU reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Suspect in custody after sixth shooting reported at New Mexico officials' homes, offices
A suspect was in custody Monday in a string of shootings that may have targeted Democratic leaders in Albuquerque, officials said Monday. The suspect, whose name was not released, was being held on charges unrelated to the six shootings at or near Democratic officials' homes and offices, police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference.
Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim
A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has been released from the ICU in Ohio and transferred to a Buffalo hospital to continue his recovery. NBC's Maura Barrett reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
Colorado ends short-lived program to bus migrants to Chicago and NYC
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado will no longer bus asylum-seekers to New York City and Chicago after the mayors of both cities demanded a halt to the policy. Polis sent an unspecified number of migrants to both cities and other locations in Colorado last week because, he said, they were just passing through on their way to those destinations, and Denver city officials were overwhelmed by the 3,900 migrants who had already arrived in the past month.
Search underway for missing Pennsylvania mom who failed to pick up son from bus stop
Officials are searching for a missing Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop last week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a “friend and business associate,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.
Colorado murder suspect busted in Indiana; crashes car while trying to outrun police
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times. According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling […]
One person dead, 5-year-old missing as ‘parade of cyclones’ batters California
FORT BRAGG, Calif. — One person is dead, a 5-year-old is missing and more than 7 million people in the Los Angeles area were under a flash flood warning Monday as a "parade of cyclones" slammed California. In Avila Beach, roughly 180 miles north of Los Angeles, one person...
Reward offered in search for missing Pennsylvania mom
Jennifer Brown was reported missing on January 3 after failing to pick her son up at the bus stop. WCAU's Brian Sheehan reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
Newly released police body camera footage shows the University of Idaho murder suspect and his father discussing a Washington shooting during a traffic stop in Indiana
The footage shows the first of two times in which the 28-year-old suspect was pulled over on December 15 in Indiana.
Millions brace for more severe storms in California
More than 35 million people in parts of California are under a flood alert as the state once again prepares for more severe storms. NBC News’ Marissa Parra breaks down how emergency crews are coping with the wave of storms. Jan. 9, 2023.
1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche
A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
