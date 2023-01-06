Lobbying Effort in Support of Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board Centers on Bracey Redevelopment

Read full article on original website
New Rochelle fires Housing Authority Board following HUD letter about issues with apartment complex
One of the problems the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took issue with was how they handled the Bracey Apartment complex on Main Street.
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester announce list of candidates for office in 2023
They made the announcement during an event at Salsa Picante Restaurant on Mamoroneck Avenue.
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Phase One of $460M Hunts Point Interstate Improvement Project Now Complete in the South Bronx
Skanska and its joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the first phase of a $460 million interstate improvement project in the Hunts Point section of the South Bronx. Key project elements include the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, improved pedestrian access, and a new community park.
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
caribbeanlife.com
Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly. “I am...
boropark24.com
Community Leaders Meet with State Health Officials Regarding Lingering Covid Restrictions at Hospitals
Many will be surprised to learn that many hospitals continue to enforce restrictions on family visitation introduced during the Covid era. This is despite a letter issued by Governor Kathy Hochul one year ago that these restrictions were to be phased out. “A patient has the legal right to have...
NYC teachers accused of filing fake COVID vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs
Thirty NYC teachers ousted on suspicion of filing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs, a judge has ruled. In a ruling signed on Dec. 30, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Gina Abadi found the city Department of Education violated the tenured teachers’ due-process rights by putting them in a “reassignment center” — also known as a rubber room — without a hearing. “Judge Abadi kicked the DOE to the curb for throwing the educators off payroll and suspending their work for a crime that has not been proven — not then and not now,” said Betsy Combier, a paralegal...
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
cityandstateny.com
What you need to know about NYC retirees’ health care fight
New York City is getting closer to putting more than 250,000 retired city workers on a new health care plan. The planned switch from retirees’ current Medicare plans to a wholly privatized plan called Medicare Advantage has received steady pushback from some retirees since it was proposed in an agreement between the city’s labor unions and former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to find health care savings. In the latest turn in the saga, the City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage and keep their current insurance – but at a cost of nearly $200 a month.
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
