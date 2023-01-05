Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County lawmakers outline legislative agendas for General Assembly
Re-evaluating reading proficiency goals for students, improving vocational education and expanding insurance coverage for diagnostic tests for cancer are among the legislative priorities of state legislators representing Washington County. State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, both say continuing to address problems of student learning losses stemming from...
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Kingsport Times-News
Local Democratic Party to offer series of community forums
The Washington County Democratic Party has launched a year-long series of non-partisan and educational public forums. The purpose of these events is to inform the community about successes and challenges the region faces across a variety of topics: diversity, education, the environment, workers’ rights, economic development, social justice, public safety, transportation and health care.
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will be reimbursing the county for the loss, less the deductible. Woodby told the committee that Nor-Well mechanical contractors of Elizabethton checked the system after it went down and found the damage. Nor-Well has the system working until the chiller can be replaced.
Kingsport Times-News
Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
Kingsport Times-News
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community — citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the nonprofit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
KINGSPORT — Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities,” according to NSCC’s website. The occupation is expected to see higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 8-14)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County students awarded in Rotary essay contest
GATE CITY — Last month, the Scott County Rotary Club awarded five students in the Rotary Service Above Self Essay Contest. Students were required to submit a one- to two-page essay that aligned with the Rotary club motto. The essays were judged by local Rotarians and community representatives based on originality, development of theme and mechanics and neatness.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional accomplishments. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the city of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 8-14)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school’s Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
'The Holocaust: Bearing Witness' exhibition on display at Johnson City Public Library
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibition about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of six million Jews. “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibition is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.
Kingsport Times-News
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way. All Memorial Park Community Center programming will resume on regular schedule. For more information, call 423-283-5815.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery.
Comments / 0