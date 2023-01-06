ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Stories to watch in 2023

New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday

PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Lower Pottsgrove Accepts PA Tax Notice Failure Law

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – If you buy a home during or after 2023 in Lower Pottsgrove, and claim you failed to receive an initial taxes-due notice from the township or Pottsgrove School District within 12 months of the purchase, you may be able to apply for a waiver of penalties or other charges if you paid your taxes late as a result.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023

Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Drivers prepare for Turnpike toll price increase starting Jan. 8

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Starting Sunday, Jan 8, tolls along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers. Drivers across the commonwealth expressed frustration and dissatisfaction with the price hike. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD

Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion

Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

