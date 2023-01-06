Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Mount Bethel farm expands to include second store at former Miller's Egg Ranch site
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Farm-fresh milk, produce, animal feed and other goods have returned to a familiar site in the Slate Belt. Scooter's at Miller's, offering a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and other products, held a soft opening Friday at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
bctv.org
PennDOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grants
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program. The application period will open on February 24, 2023 until 5:00 PM EST on April 6, 2023. “The NEVI Grant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
glensidelocal.com
Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday
PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
sanatogapost.com
Lower Pottsgrove Accepts PA Tax Notice Failure Law
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – If you buy a home during or after 2023 in Lower Pottsgrove, and claim you failed to receive an initial taxes-due notice from the township or Pottsgrove School District within 12 months of the purchase, you may be able to apply for a waiver of penalties or other charges if you paid your taxes late as a result.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023
Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
FOX43.com
Drivers prepare for Turnpike toll price increase starting Jan. 8
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Starting Sunday, Jan 8, tolls along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers. Drivers across the commonwealth expressed frustration and dissatisfaction with the price hike. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase...
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD
Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
wdiy.org
After Tying Its Record for Highway Deaths in 2022, Delaware Cracks Down on Speeders
Delaware state police will start 2023 with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022. WHYY’s Johnny Perez-Gonzalez reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/7/23)
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania voters want to protect freedom, especially to control their own bodies | Opinion
Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Missing woman in Lower Salford Township found safe
UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed. LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27. The missing person was last seen wearing...
Report: New Jersey has worst fiscal health in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Jersey has the worst fiscal health in the nation, with billions of dollars in debt and not enough money to cover bills, according to a watchdog report. The latest Financial State of the States 2022 report from Truth in Accounting, placed the Garden State...
