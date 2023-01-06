Pennsylvania House Republicans are blatantly trying to hold on to their power and push their out-of-touch agenda. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly supported Democrats up and down the ballot, electing a 102-101 Democrat majority in the state House. But Republican elected officials would rather try to jam through their extreme agenda and deny voters their due representation. By not scheduling the special elections as soon as possible, the will of the people is being ignored.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO