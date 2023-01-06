Getting back into the swing of things after kicking off the New Year can make every day of the week feel like a Monday. So we’ve done the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and the greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you can focus on enjoying the weekend without missing a beat on local happenings. Among the headlines: Bloomfield shelter dog unexpectedly dies in emergency hospital; YMCA of Montclair is hosting a toiletry drive; the West Orange Classic Film Festival is back; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.

