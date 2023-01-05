Read full article on original website
Kokoni unveils high-speed 3D printer at CES 2023
Kokoni, founded in 2021, has unveiled its new Kokoni Sota 3D printer at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The focus with this FDM printer is on printing speed. The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is designed to deliver the ultimate printing experience, with a combination of speed,...
DNV publishes new edition of standard DNV-ST-B203 for 3D printing
DNV GL, one of the leading standards developers focused on additive manufacturing, has published the new edition of the DNV-ST-B203 standard for additive manufacturing of metal parts. Additive manufacturing (AM) offers not only another manufacturing technique, with new and unique design boundaries, but also a potential solution to supply chain...
3D printer manufacturer Fabrisonic moves to new facility
Fabrisonic, a company specializing in 3D metal ultrasonic manufacturing, announced its move to a larger location in Lewis Center, Ohio. Fabrisonic has been incubated by EWI at their facility in Columbus, on the campus of The Ohio State University since 2011. Business growth has driven the need for additional space to expand and make room for more people, machines and expanded parts production.
Bert Bruce Joins 3D Systems’ Medical Advisory Board
3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has appointed Bert Bruce to the company’s Medical Advisory Board. The advisory board, established in May 2022, now consists of six members. The Board’s primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine. These development...
Fraunhofer Direct Digital Manufacturing Conference, March 15th and 16th, 2023 in Berlin
The Fraunhofer Competence Field Additive Manufacturing is organizing the Fraunhofer Direct Digital Manufacturing Conference DDMC 2023 on March 15 and 16, 2023 in Berlin. Around 130 experts and prospects from around the world are expected! The conference is a bi-annual cutting-edge forum for discussion on Additive Manufacturing, including its application in industry and the environmental impact of such new manufacturing technologies. Impact on health, sustainability and society will also be discussed.
