The Fraunhofer Competence Field Additive Manufacturing is organizing the Fraunhofer Direct Digital Manufacturing Conference DDMC 2023 on March 15 and 16, 2023 in Berlin. Around 130 experts and prospects from around the world are expected! The conference is a bi-annual cutting-edge forum for discussion on Additive Manufacturing, including its application in industry and the environmental impact of such new manufacturing technologies. Impact on health, sustainability and society will also be discussed.

