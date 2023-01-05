Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Fraunhofer Direct Digital Manufacturing Conference, March 15th and 16th, 2023 in Berlin
The Fraunhofer Competence Field Additive Manufacturing is organizing the Fraunhofer Direct Digital Manufacturing Conference DDMC 2023 on March 15 and 16, 2023 in Berlin. Around 130 experts and prospects from around the world are expected! The conference is a bi-annual cutting-edge forum for discussion on Additive Manufacturing, including its application in industry and the environmental impact of such new manufacturing technologies. Impact on health, sustainability and society will also be discussed.
3printr.com
Kokoni unveils high-speed 3D printer at CES 2023
Kokoni, founded in 2021, has unveiled its new Kokoni Sota 3D printer at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The focus with this FDM printer is on printing speed. The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is designed to deliver the ultimate printing experience, with a combination of speed,...
Comments / 0