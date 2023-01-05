Read full article on original website
World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US
Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen
Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S
The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces
You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Should You Thaw Frozen Meat On The Fridge Shelf?
There are so many do's and don'ts when it comes to the kitchen. The problem is, not abiding by beaten-down culinary rules can cause an influx of bacteria or something less severe — like a burnt casserole. For example, if you have ever been told to wash your chicken before cooking it, don't! According to a tweet from the CDC, that action can cause germs that spread to other kitchen utensils.
Study finds spice containers pose contamination risk during food preparation
A new study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has shown that consumers may need to rethink how they handle their spice containers. The study found that spice containers can easily and often become cross-contaminated with pathogens during food preparation. The study,...
Frozen macarons sold at Sam’s Club recalled because of plastic in product
Sublime Desserts Inc, of Saint-Laurent, Canada, is recalling 148,800 units of Members Mark Holiday Macarons because of potential contamination by plastic particles. The recall was initiated on Dec. 20, 2022, and is ongoing. The products are kept frozen and have a long shelf life, with best by dates ranging through Dec. 20223. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the long shelf life.
3D printer manufacturer Fabrisonic moves to new facility
Fabrisonic, a company specializing in 3D metal ultrasonic manufacturing, announced its move to a larger location in Lewis Center, Ohio. Fabrisonic has been incubated by EWI at their facility in Columbus, on the campus of The Ohio State University since 2011. Business growth has driven the need for additional space to expand and make room for more people, machines and expanded parts production.
Sesame Is Now on the List of Major Food Allergens
The FDA listed sesame as the ninth major food allergen in the United States. Under the new regulations, manufacturers must list sesame as an allergen on labels and work to prevent cross-contact in production. To avoid compliance, some restaurants have started adding sesame into recipes that previously did not contain...
California Company Issues Allergy Alert for Potato Snacks
Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California, is recalling Tohato Nagewa Snack (skus 4901940112036 & 4901940112005) because it contains an undeclared milk derivative ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tohato Nagewa...
Chocolate recalled in Canada over plastic in product
Sanders Candy, LLC is recalling its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. SandersDark...
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
DNV publishes new edition of standard DNV-ST-B203 for 3D printing
DNV GL, one of the leading standards developers focused on additive manufacturing, has published the new edition of the DNV-ST-B203 standard for additive manufacturing of metal parts. Additive manufacturing (AM) offers not only another manufacturing technique, with new and unique design boundaries, but also a potential solution to supply chain...
Bert Bruce Joins 3D Systems’ Medical Advisory Board
3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has appointed Bert Bruce to the company’s Medical Advisory Board. The advisory board, established in May 2022, now consists of six members. The Board’s primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s expanding efforts in regenerative medicine. These development...
USDA Grants Conditional License to Biotech Company for World's First Vaccine for Honeybees to Prevent Foulbrood Disease
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted biotech company Dalan Animal Health a conditional license for "the world's first vaccine for honeybees." This vaccine is supposed to protect honeybees from the deadly bacteria Paenibacillus larvae, also known as "foulbrood disease."
Kokoni unveils high-speed 3D printer at CES 2023
Kokoni, founded in 2021, has unveiled its new Kokoni Sota 3D printer at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The focus with this FDM printer is on printing speed. The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is designed to deliver the ultimate printing experience, with a combination of speed,...
Consumers care more about taste than gene editing for table grapes
Despite some hesitation about gene-edited foods, taste trumps everything, according to a Washington State University-led survey of U.S. consumers. For the study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers surveyed more than 2,800 people across the U.S. to assess how accepting they might be of gene-edited table grapes, even though none are yet on the market.
