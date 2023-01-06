Read full article on original website
Harley Poised To Present New And Returning Models In 2023
Harley-Davidson is in the final planning stages for its big announcement on January 18, 2023. In addition to outlining its 120th-anniversary Homecoming event, the Motor Company will also roll out new-for-2023 models. If you simply can’t wait for the official announcement, Harley’s latest regulatory submissions provide a sneak peek at some of the tricks the company has up its sleeve.
French Gear Manufacturer Bering Presents The New Crosser Textile Jacket
When riding in winter conditions, the low temperatures aren't necessarily the only things you need to worry about when it comes to staying warm and comfy. Indeed, in most countries in the northern hemisphere, the frigid temperatures are accompanied by rain, snow, and strong winds which can make the already cold temps feel even colder.
Is Royal Enfield Releasing Major Updates To Its 650 Range For 2024?
Ever since their debut back in 2018, the Continental 650 and Interceptor 650 pretty much propelled Royal Enfield to the global spotlight. Prior to the launch of these bikes, the brand had a decent footprint in Europe and Asia, with its retro-style machines being a favorite among classic aficionados. While the 650 Twins are well and truly classic in nature, they brought fairly modern performance technology to the equation.
India's Ather Presents The 2023 450X Electric Scooter
The Ather 450X is considered by many as the scooter that sparked the electric revolution in the Indian market. Back when it hit the market in 2020, the 450X was well ahead of its time, and paved the way for the introduction of many popular electric scooter models in the years to follow. Now, for the 2023 model-year, Ather has updated the 450X with a slew of modest changes that make the scooter much easier to live with.
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
Check Out This SP Takegawa Honda DAX 125 Build
Take a look at what can be done with the Honda DAX 125, courtesy of SP Takegawa. The Japanese accessories maker has a lot of pieces for the little lightweight minibike from Team Red, and it’s all on display in this build. Young Machine picked up on this bike...
ICOMA Tatamel Bike Receives 2023 CES Innovation Award
Remember the ICOMA Tatamel Bike? It was introduced as a pre-production concept back in October, 2021. Now that it’s January, 2023, guess what showed up at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas? That’s right, it’s the Tatamel Bike—and it’s now allegedly at least a couple of steps closer to production.
