Denver, CO

9News

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, left, talks with team owner Greg Penner, right, before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DENVER, CO
9News

LeBron James ruled out against Denver Nuggets with sore left ankle

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle. Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.
DENVER, CO

