PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Chargers
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, left, talks with team owner Greg Penner, right, before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
CSU football product Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punting record set in 1940
Ryan Stonehouse went from undrafted to breaking a record more than 80 years old in his rookie season in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick. He shattered the previous record of 51.4 by Hall of...
LeBron James ruled out against Denver Nuggets with sore left ankle
DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle. Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.
