NPR
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Biden visits El Paso in his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
NPR
Border, Drugs, Economy On Agenda As North American Leaders Meet
President Biden heads to Mexico City this week for two days of meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Biden's trip comes after he made his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as president, and the three are set to talk about issues affecting all of their countries, including immigration.
NPR
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
NPR
Morning news brief
Security forces in Brazil regain control after an ex-president's supporters stormed Congress. President Biden will meet with North American leaders in Mexico. And, the U.S. House returns to business. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
Mm - ha. DAVID: ...Don't know if you can think of anything similar ever happening in the United States?. DAVID: This podcast was recorded at... KHALID: 1:09 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 9 of 2023. DAVID: Things may have changed by the time you hear it. OK. Here's to...
NPR
The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed
Oliver Stuenkel is a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil. He joins us now from Sao Paulo. Welcome. OLIVER STUENKEL: Thank you, Leila. Good morning. FADEL: Good morning. So as we heard from our correspondent, Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting the election results since officials...
NPR
Security forces regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and other buildings in the capital of Brasília on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government. By evening, security forces had retaken control of the breached buildings, said Flávio Dino, the minister of justice and public security....
NPR
A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
NPR
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
President Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides. Republicans view it as too little, too late. Some Democrats think it doesn't address the humanitarian situation on the border. So let's ask an immigrant advocate who is actually there. Fernando Garcia is executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. He joins us now from El Paso, Texas. Fernando, welcome to the show. What did you make of the president's visit there yesterday?
NPR
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden could do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
NPR
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in non-English language). LIMBONG: Over the past few hours, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, presidential offices and Supreme Court. Thousands of Bolsonaro's backers swept into the buildings in Brasilia, almost unchallenged by security. The images are reminiscent of the January 6 insurrection here in Washington just over two years ago. The massive breach came a week after the inauguration of the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's bitterly fought election, an election that the far-right Bolsonaro and his supporters still refuse to accept he's lost. Joining us with the latest is NPR's South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. Hey, Carrie.
NPR
The devastation left in the wake of the riots at Brazil's government buildings
Authorities in Brazil have detained more than 1,000 people after yesterday's violent assault on the country's government buildings - the riots led by supporters of the country's former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. They'd been calling on the military to restore Bolsonaro to power, even though he lost his reelection bid last October to current president, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
NPR
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
NPR
Protestors in Iran are determined to be heard despite crackdowns
The Iranian government carried out two executions over the weekend, prompting more international condemnations over its attempt to crush several months of anti-government protests. But as NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, Iranians are determined to be heard, despite the ongoing crackdown and official attempts to cut off internet access. PETER KENYON,...
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded "No amnesty!"
