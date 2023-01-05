Read full article on original website
NPR
Why negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war should be a priority
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Georgetown professor Charles Kupchan about why negotiating an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine should be a priority, for those countries as well as their allies. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been more than 10 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. And while both sides...
NPR
How Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed its standing with other former Soviet republics
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a geopolitical earthquake across much of the world. The former Soviet republics of Central Asia are watching closely and wondering what this means for them. Over the centuries, the region has seen mighty empires rise and fall, including their own. NPR's Philip Reeves sent this report from the Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.
NPR
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit
Lithuanian lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan have taken aim at China, saying the world's second largest economy tried to use all sorts of measures to change Lithuania's decision to break diplomatic norms in warming up relations with the self-ruled island
NPR
Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress
In a stunning security breach, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the presidential offices Sunday, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
NPR
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
NPR
The devastation left in the wake of the riots at Brazil's government buildings
Authorities in Brazil have detained more than 1,000 people after yesterday's violent assault on the country's government buildings - the riots led by supporters of the country's former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. They'd been calling on the military to restore Bolsonaro to power, even though he lost his reelection bid last October to current president, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
NPR
The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed
Oliver Stuenkel is a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil. He joins us now from Sao Paulo. Welcome. OLIVER STUENKEL: Thank you, Leila. Good morning. FADEL: Good morning. So as we heard from our correspondent, Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting the election results since officials...
NPR
Morning news brief
Security forces in Brazil regain control after an ex-president's supporters stormed Congress. President Biden will meet with North American leaders in Mexico. And, the U.S. House returns to business. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
KRMG
China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation
BEIJING — (AP) — China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers. A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South...
NPR
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
Classified Documents From Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency Were Found in a Private Office. Here’s What We Know So Far
The discovery raises questions about potential unlawfulness, and it’s also set to have political implications amid a similar Trump probe.
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!” The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Hours later, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners. The words are a demand for retribution against supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil’s capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage. “These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished,” Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist, said on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard. The word “DEMOCRACY” stretched across the back of her shirt. “They don’t represent Brazil. We represent Brazil.”
NPR
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
