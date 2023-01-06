ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two...
Jan. 6 committee docs: Former Michigan GOP chair slams 2020 fake elector plan as ‘insane’

More congressional transcripts from the Jan. 6, 2021, committee have been released, with Michigan-based figures and events continuing to play a major role. Following the revelation that U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) acted as an intermediary between former President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans in efforts to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, newer details now show disagreements among top Michigan GOP officials in their bid to undermine the state election certification process in winter 2020.
Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots

WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to quickly decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218...
Congress begins sans Pelosi in leadership for first time since before 9/11

For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Congress convened on Tuesday without San Francisco's congresswoman among Democratic Party leadership. Rep. Nancy Pelosi's reign atop the party formally ended as the 118th Congress convened at noon, with New York's Hakeem Jeffries officially stepping in as leader of the Democratic Caucus following his election to the post late last year.
McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations. McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present...
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023

(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
