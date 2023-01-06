Read full article on original website
Anthony James
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two...
D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage
WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile,...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Vulnerable Democrat governor faces crowded field of challengers, including two well known Republicans
Vulnerable Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is facing a crowded field of GOP primary hopefuls, including two well known Republicans: Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft.
Rusty Bowers detailed Trump’s pressure campaign in private J6 Committee testimony
Mesa Republican and Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers detailed the pressure put on him by former President Donald Trump and his loyalists in an attempt to unconstitutionally change the state’s electors from Joe Biden in a newly released deposition transcript from the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
White House Sidesteps McCarthy Mutiny To Emphasize Bipartisan Wins
After Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California lost three votes for speaker, and with no solution in sight, the House adjourned until noon Wednesday when bickering Republicans will try again to make peace with themselves. President Biden, by that time, will be hundreds of miles away. He is traveling to Kentucky...
Jan. 6 committee docs: Former Michigan GOP chair slams 2020 fake elector plan as ‘insane’
More congressional transcripts from the Jan. 6, 2021, committee have been released, with Michigan-based figures and events continuing to play a major role. Following the revelation that U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) acted as an intermediary between former President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans in efforts to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, newer details now show disagreements among top Michigan GOP officials in their bid to undermine the state election certification process in winter 2020.
McCarthy falls one vote short of becoming U.S. House speaker on 14th try
(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House late Friday in the 14th round of voting – after a weak of turmoil and negotiations. McCarthy secured 216 votes in the latest ballot, one shy of...
inForney.com
Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots
WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to quickly decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218...
Kevin McCarthy's House Speaker bid in danger after losing first vote
(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed Tuesday afternoon to garnered enough support in the first vote to lead the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The vote leaves the race for speaker up for grabs, and Republicans divided with a second vote needed. Failure...
Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel
In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held...
McCarthy fails to win House Speaker spot in fourth and fifth attempts
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed a fourth and fifth time in two days to win his bid to serve as Speaker of the House Wednesday as Republicans remain divided and the position remains unfilled. Another vote will be needed to confirm a speaker, and...
Congress begins sans Pelosi in leadership for first time since before 9/11
For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Congress convened on Tuesday without San Francisco's congresswoman among Democratic Party leadership. Rep. Nancy Pelosi's reign atop the party formally ended as the 118th Congress convened at noon, with New York's Hakeem Jeffries officially stepping in as leader of the Democratic Caucus following his election to the post late last year.
McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote
(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations. McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present...
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
Global food prices hit record high in 2022 amid drought, war
For the whole year, the FAO Food Price Index averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.
Poll: Americans pessimistic about the economy in 2023
(The Center Square) – Americans are not optimistic about the economy this year. A new poll from Gallup found that about 80% of those surveyed expect higher taxes, a higher deficit, and a worse economy in 2023. “More than six in 10 think prices will rise at a high...
