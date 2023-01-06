Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
alaskasportsreport.com
Alaska Hockey History: Jeremy Swayman and Pheonix Copley Make A Memory With NHL’s First All-Alaska Goalie Duel
Alaska hockey history added another magical moment Thursday night in Los Angeles, where Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman and North Pole’s Pheonix Copley delivered the first All-Alaskan goaltending duel in NHL history. Swayman stopped 27 shots to pilot the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 road victory over Copley and the...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
FOX Sports
Connor's hat trick powers Jets' 7-4 win over Canucks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Connor was one of five Winnipeg players with a multi-point game. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were ready to taste revenge, but the Colorado Avalanche were cold as ice. In the first rematch of last season's Western Conference Final, the Oilers held a two-goal lead through 35 minutes before the Avalanche saw their constant pressure over the 60 minutes of regulation and overtime snowball into a 3-2 comeback victory at Rogers Place on Saturday night.
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
The dramatic conclusion came five months after the country celebrated its last WJC title following a 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game against Finland on Aug. 20. It was the second straight gold medal for Canada and 20th overall. Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Beniers loses bet to Eberle, wears Canada jersey to Kraken practice
Teammates made friendly wager on 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. If you want to dance, you got to pay the band. And if you want to bet against 2023 IIHF World Junior Champion Canada, you have to wear their jersey for Jordan Eberle. Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers made good...
NHL
FEATURE: Campbell starting to heat up
EDMONTON, AB - The Soup has been simmering as of late and the Oilers hope that now, he is just right. After a lot of hard work and an equipment change, Jack Campbell has started putting together some solid performances in the blue paint for the Oilers. In the last week, he came into the Seattle Kraken game in relief of Stuart Skinner, albeit with a quiet three-save performance, and followed it up with a 20-save victory over the Islanders on Thursday.
NHL
Reichel, Blackhawks recover for OT victory against Flames
CHICAGO -- Max Domi scored 1:04 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday. Domi received a pass from Lukas Reichel, cut back across the crease and finished with a backhand. "That was a great game," Domi said....
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
NHL
Blackhawks grant 6-year-old boy wish with one-day contract
CHICAGO -- Luca Bear Bish wanted to be a member of his favorite team. On Friday, his wish came true. The Chicago Blackhawks, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, signed Bish to a one-day contract. The 6-year-old from San Diego is in remission from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which he has had for 3 1/2 years.
