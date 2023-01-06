Read full article on original website
I know I shouldn't have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I'm not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don't have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men's basketball team. I can, however, share what I've seen and offer my thoughts. So that's exactly what I'm going to do.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss' hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC).
Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
Ole Miss received some welcome news from the 2024 class on Sunday, as four-star wide receiver James Madison II released his top 10 schools. In addition to Ole Miss, Madison listed Missouri, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn and Penn State. The 6-3, 170-pound Madison is out...
OXFORD, Miss. – Monday is the biggest day of the college football season as Georgia and TCU square off for the national title. This weekend is a pretty big deal in Oxford, Miss., as well. Ole Miss, which needs quarterback depth on its roster, is hosting a pair of...
STARKVILLE – They may have looked dead briefly but the Bulldogs weren’t quite buried. So once the basketball finally began dropping, Mississippi State was able to bury visiting Ole Miss. Down on their own court and the crowd anxious, Mississippi State roused itself at last to rout the...
The state of Mississippi's No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has reduced his list to 10 programs as one of the Magnolia State's most interesting recruitments plows head first into its senior season. Daniel Hill, a linebacker out of Meridian, released his top 10 on Friday. Hill, a...
The Rebels got 'out-toughed' again, but offensive ineptitude again showed versus MSU
Kermit Davis' postgame press conference sounded kind of similar to that of another true-road loss back in early December, the 68-57 loss against the Memphis Tigers. Among the most common words and phrases thrown around on Saturday: out-toughed, toughness, 50-50 balls, physical, rebound. All of those above were used in...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.
Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89. “Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss,...
A pair of rivals from the Magnolia State who are in dire need of a victory will meet Saturday on CBS as Mississippi State plays host to Ole Miss in an SEC showdown. Both teams are off to 0-2 starts in league play after facing a couple of the conference's favorites and will be desperately seeking to avoid an 0-3 hole.
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
