247Sports

State of the Program: Ole Miss men's basketball

I know I shouldn't have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I'm not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don't have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men's basketball team. I can, however, share what I've seen and offer my thoughts. So that's exactly what I'm going to do.
247Sports

Ole Miss flattens Texas A&M to move to 4-0 in SEC

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss' hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC).
247Sports

Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton

Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver James Madison puts Ole Miss on short list

Ole Miss received some welcome news from the 2024 class on Sunday, as four-star wide receiver James Madison II released his top 10 schools. In addition to Ole Miss, Madison listed Missouri, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn and Penn State. The 6-3, 170-pound Madison is out...
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball to Host Ole Miss in Sunday Bout

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
desotocountynews.com

Lt. Governor brings reelection announcement tour to area

Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
fox8live.com

Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
247Sports

247Sports

