Syracuse picked up its seventh win in eight games on Tuesday night, squeaking out a one-point victory over a struggling Louisville team that entered the game with a 2-12 record. The two teams combined for 36 turnovers, and the Cardinals had a chance to pull out an upset win after Judah Mintz lost the ball with six seconds left. SU survived, though, after Jesse Edwards poked the ball away from El Ellis.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO