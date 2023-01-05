There are as many different ways to get married as there are couples uttering their vows. A few years ago, I was thrilled to be my oldest friend’s maid of honor in her classic New Orleans wedding, complete with a second line and dancing into the night. When my own husband and I were married, our chariot was a Subaru. Before we stood before a judge that day, I changed into my (short, gray) wedding dress in the ladies’ room at the county courthouse — to ensure no dog hair was stuck to the fabric. The money we saved helped finance our Paris honeymoon! The constant of any wedding, of course, is the commitment two people make to each other to build a life together, for better or for worse.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO