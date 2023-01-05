Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
memphismagazine.com
“I Do.”
There are as many different ways to get married as there are couples uttering their vows. A few years ago, I was thrilled to be my oldest friend’s maid of honor in her classic New Orleans wedding, complete with a second line and dancing into the night. When my own husband and I were married, our chariot was a Subaru. Before we stood before a judge that day, I changed into my (short, gray) wedding dress in the ladies’ room at the county courthouse — to ensure no dog hair was stuck to the fabric. The money we saved helped finance our Paris honeymoon! The constant of any wedding, of course, is the commitment two people make to each other to build a life together, for better or for worse.
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
Tennessee Tribune
Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023
Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team. Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
tri-statedefender.com
Faith Morris retires from the National Civil Rights Museum
“To everything, there is a season. Seasons change, everything changes, and it is time,” said Faith Morris, who has stepped away from the position of chief marketing and external affairs officer of the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). After an announcement in early December, Morris’ last day on the...
Chase Bank announces opening in Memphis with 6 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chase Bank announced Friday it will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years, the bank said. The branch locations are listed below:
Garden & Gun
Meet the Pitmaster Who’s Cooked Rendezvous Ribs for Three Decades
Since Henry Morris took over the pits at Memphis’s world-famous Rendezvous barbecue restaurant from founder Charlie Vergos thirty-three years ago, he’s cooked an estimated 1.6 million slabs of its distinctive charbroiled, dry-rubbed ribs. (If anyone alive can claim they’ve cooked more, raise your tongs.) Before those pits need loading again, we wanted to find out a bit more about Morris and his barbecue secrets.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff
Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
actionnews5.com
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
actionnews5.com
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
memphisparent.com
Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce
Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
Comments / 1