nwestiowa.com
2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton
REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
nwestiowa.com
Jeffrey Woodman, formerly of Sheldon
NAVARRE, FL—Jeffrey Lewis Woodman of Navarre, Florida, passed away at his brothers’ home in Navarre, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2022. He was the son of Norman and Lorraine Woodman formerly of Sheldon, Iowa. Jeff was raised in Archer and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1965. He attended...
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
nwestiowa.com
Eugene Schutt, 86, Alton
ALTON—Mr. Eugene Schutt, age 86, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Mark Haverdink officiating.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County gets request from senior care group
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors juggled their schedule to accommodate their regular meeting, drainage district discussions and a closed session for union negotiations when they met on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Stacia Timmer, chief operating officer of Elderbridge Agency on Aging who is based in Spencer, reviewed her organization’s...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man arrested for OWI after crash
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old rural Inwood man was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Larchwood on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Gerry Harlan Brands stemmed from the investigation of a 2003 Peterbilt straight truck on...
nwestiowa.com
Letter: Democrat concerned about ongoing partisan attitudes
Sioux County is doing very well economically. It ranks in the upper quartile in all the usual measures of quality of life: education, hospitals, income, and more. The county has great soil, accommodating weather, industrious people, and a working ethos. Some of you in the country know me. Born and...
nwestiowa.com
Granville teen arrested on OWI charge
GRANVILLE—A Granville 19-year-old was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. Andrew Michael Oldenkamp initially was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, stemming from the stop of a 2010 Honda Insight on the 4700 mile of Nest Avenue about two miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Cable rates, gas utilities, fees to rise in Hawarden
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council approved a pair of ordinances calling for new rates and fees for gas utilities and cable rates and fees. First up for city council consideration was the third reading for the new gas utility rates. As seen in the agenda packet, the ordinance includes new language that, “In addition to the base rate, … each gas customer will be billed for and must pay for the demand and variable costs associated with transportation and delivery of natural gas to Hawarden’s town border station. This cost will be an averaged price per CCF charged to the city of Hawarden during the same one-month period. There will be no markup of associated transmission cost to city gas customers.”
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Red Raiders rule turf
The cheers are still resonating after the Northwestern College football team NAIA national title. The Red Raiders capped off a 13-1 season with a 35-25 win over Keiser University of Florida on Dec. 17. It was an early start to the Christmas season for Northwestern, its students, staff and fans, and one they will cherish for a long time. It’s the first national title for the Red Raiders since 1983, and we expect the wait will not be as long for the next one, with NAIA Region IV Coach of the Year Matt McCarty at the helm and a roster of talented, smart, dedicated athletes.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for assaulting wife
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Friday, Jan. 6, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alex Jonys Alaniz Pineda stemmed from witnesses stating Alaniz Pineda “became drunk and made threatening comments toward his wife and grabbed her, intending to cause her harm,” about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at their residence at 1413 Avenue H, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
