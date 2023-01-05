HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council approved a pair of ordinances calling for new rates and fees for gas utilities and cable rates and fees. First up for city council consideration was the third reading for the new gas utility rates. As seen in the agenda packet, the ordinance includes new language that, “In addition to the base rate, … each gas customer will be billed for and must pay for the demand and variable costs associated with transportation and delivery of natural gas to Hawarden’s town border station. This cost will be an averaged price per CCF charged to the city of Hawarden during the same one-month period. There will be no markup of associated transmission cost to city gas customers.”

HAWARDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO