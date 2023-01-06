ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina

The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
CORNELIUS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Former long-time local Ford dealership owner “Buzzy” Miller passes

Buzzy Miller, the former owner of a long-time Boone based car dealership, has passed away. Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, (Buzzy) 83, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to his obituary from Hampton Funeral Home. He owned B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury – which was...
BOONE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Double Fatality Reported In Ashe County On Thursday

JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Sunday to bring cool, rainy weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday. We will see more...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife

UPDATE: Sheriff Blake Andis has confirmed that the victim, Ava Renee Morgan, was a corrections officer at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s […]
ABINGDON, VA

