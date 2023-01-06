Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
wataugaonline.com
Former long-time local Ford dealership owner “Buzzy” Miller passes
Buzzy Miller, the former owner of a long-time Boone based car dealership, has passed away. Herbert Pinkney Miller, III, (Buzzy) 83, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to his obituary from Hampton Funeral Home. He owned B. Miller Ford, Lincoln, Mercury – which was...
Police seek info on mother, vehicle as search for missing 11-year-old continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police searching for a missing North Carolina 11-year-old are seeking information about a Toyota Prius and the girl's mother possibly visiting a nearby county in the weeks after the girl went missing. The Cornelius Police Department on Friday released a flyer with images of the girl,...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
860wacb.com
Double Fatality Reported In Ashe County On Thursday
JEFFERSON – On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Iredell County residents dealing with brown and sludgy drinking water
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Place your bets on what is coming out of some Iredell County residents' faucets. If you ask homeowners, they describe it as barbeque sauce or even tea. But that's not what it's supposed to be. It's water that residents are expected to be able to use when drinking, cooking and bathing.
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A Ford Focus […]
Speed a factor in deadly crash in Alexander County, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — One person died Thursday evening in Alexander County after a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near Golf Course Lane in Taylorsville. A 2001 Harley-Davison Sportster was...
FORECAST: Sunday to bring cool, rainy weather
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday. We will see more...
Reckless driving cause of deadly crash in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died following a head-on vehicle collision in Burke County on Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2000 Volkswagen was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 near Brandon Road and crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Toyota Highlander.
WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife
UPDATE: Sheriff Blake Andis has confirmed that the victim, Ava Renee Morgan, was a corrections officer at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s […]
