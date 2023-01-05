Read full article on original website
Related
NHL roundup: Kraken blank Canadiens, extend winning streak
January 10 - Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones needed to make just 21 saves for his second shutout of the season as the visiting Seattle Kraken won their fifth in a row, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night.
Ahn Fire Digital
Los Angeles, CA
37
Followers
2K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.https://ahnfiredigital.com/
Comments / 0