Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Stole Pickup Truck In Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it. On December 26th at around 11 pm, the truck was parked at the Infinity Tire Shop at 500 Canal Street East in Mulberry when
Woman And Child Shot In Clearwater Domestic Incident
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue at 6:30 this evening. Two victims were taken to local hospitals — an adult and a child\, according to
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
12-year-old and 14-year-old shot in Tampa
Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
St. Petersburg Police Investigating Shooting At Fossil Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. According to investigators, at about 8:15 PM Sunday, police were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for shots fired. The victim, a man in his 30s,
Pasco Sheriff: Missing 16-Year-Old Nazia Acevedo Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with locating a missing-endangered 16-year-old, who fled from a disabled vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Nazia Acevedo is 5’5″
Polk County Deputies Seek Thief Who Stole “Natty Daddy” In Lakeland On Christmas Day
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a retail theft from the Circle K store at 933 West Pipkin Road in Lakeland on Christmas Day. According to investigators, the suspect entered the store a little after 2 pm and began filling up
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
Two Pedestrians Hit, One Killed By Pickup Truck In Dunedin
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two pedestrians were hit by a pickup truck on Saturday in Dunedin, and one has died, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
Florida deputy accused of selling marijuana brownies to inmates
A Florida detention deputy is in hot water after he was caught selling “cannabis-laced brownies” to inmates at the jail where he worked.
tampabeacon.com
13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting
A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
