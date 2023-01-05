Read full article on original website
Fairview Hardware announces annual giveaway winners
FAIRVIEW – Fairview Hardware held its annual $500 gift giveaway Dec. 2. The winners were Tracy Constance and Jeremy Linsley.
Iosco County 4-H holds annual banquet
HALE – The Iosco County 4-H program recently held its annual 4-H Awards and Recognition program to mark the end of another successful 4-H year. This year marked the 74th anniversary of the Awards Banquet and 4-H members, families, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Plainfield Township Hall to celebrate the occasion.
Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go
The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
Camp Grayling Range Report: January 9-15, 2023
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS:. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Jan Salsbury, 83, of Fairview
Janice Marie “Jan” (McCool) Salsbury, 83, of Fairview, MI, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2023 at The Home at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview, MI. Jan was born in Hamilton, IN, on August 12, 1939, to Waldo and Delcie (Bebe) McCool and contracted polio at 10 months of age. After several surgeries on her leg by age 3, she moved with her family to their farm in rural Montpelier, OH; and Jan graduated from Montpelier High School in 1957. She met Bob Salsbury at the Bryan Roller Skating Rink, and they married November 15, 1958. When their three children were young, Jan helped Bob with the accounts at Salsbury Sinclair Service Station before eventually taking a position as billing supervisor at the Northwestern Electric Cooperative, from which she retired in 2004. Jan & Bob enjoyed camping on summer weekends and eventually took up Western square dancing – Jan was very proud and grateful that, despite her bout with polio, she was able to walk without a brace until the age of 50! Jan accepted the Good News of Jesus Christ at First Baptist Church in Bryan in 1972, was a founding member of Bryan Community Bible Church, and eventually became active at New Hope Community Church in Bryan. After retirement and spending summers assisting son Kevin in his work at Camp Barakel, Jan and Bob moved to Rose City, MI, and spent winters in Mesa, AZ, where Jan enjoyed riding her three-wheeled bike, swimming in the pool, and attending potlucks with friends. In 2017, they moved to Fairview to be closer to Kevin’s family and their church family at Comins Community Church; and in late 2019, post-polio syndrome caused Jan to take a room at Wellspring. Jan’s greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and she especially enjoyed cooking for them.
Junior Palmer, 98, of Grayling
Junior Edsel Palmer, 98, of Grayling, Mi passed away peacefully at his home on January 4, 2023. Junior was born to Sanford and Doris (Deckrow) Palmer on April 15, 1924 in Bay City, MI. Junior loved to travel, hunt, fish and go gold mining in Alaska (where he traveled 4 times by motorcycle). For many years, the last 2 weeks of August were spent fishing in Canada with his family. Junior had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining his many grandchildren.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Penman, 82, of East Tawas
Virginia “Ginger” May Penman, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 2, 2023 with her loving husband and daughter, by her side at age 82 years. Ginger was born in Tawas on May 1, 1940 to the late Richard Lee and Beatrice Evelyn (nee Case) Price. She graduated from Tawas Area High School with the class of 1958.
Joan Swayne, 79, of Atlanta
Mrs. Joan Karen Swayne, 79 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on January 4, 2023 at Charlevoix Hospital in Charlevoix. She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by both her parents and late daughter, Karen. Joan was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 9, 1943 to the late, Sidney and Eva (Vickery) Cunningham. She married her husband, Thomas Swayne, on October 3, 1959 and together the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage before her passing. Joan resided with Tom in Atlanta for the last 30 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Lewiston. Before retirement, and moving to Atlanta, she worked for 45 years as a Sunday school teacher and bus worker for the church she attended. Joan was a beautiful soul who loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She is and will be deeply missed.
Wayne Ellison, 82, of Sterling
Wayne B. Ellison, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Avista Nursing & Rehab Facility, Saginaw, MI. He was born in Standish, on May 29, 1940, to the late Luther Madison and Katie (Moffett) Ellison. Wayne was married to Betty Cousins on August 29, 1964, in Bentley, Michigan, they were married for 58 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Crawford COA: January activities and updates
The Crawford County Commission on Aging is offering a Chair Yoga class every Wednesday at 11am at our New Senior Center! Chair Yoga is designed to provide choreography options that support the goals of increasing flexibility, range of motion, balance and mind-body integration. In chair yoga, students practice poses while seated in a chair or use the chair for assistance in some standing poses. Those with chronic conditions, weight issues, past injuries, disabilities, or anyone looking for a gradual and gentle ways to increase range of motion can all experience benefits from this practice.
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
2023 scholarships available from Community Foundation
REGION – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) is accepting applications for its 2023 competitive scholarship program. Current and former graduates of high schools in Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda Counties are invited to apply. Many of the scholarship opportunities available through NCMCF depend upon the high school from...
Hale’s Students of the Month for December 2022
HALE – Hale Area Schools proudly presents the December Students of the Month. These students have shown great academic and character skills to earn their reward this month.
Linda Burge, 75, of Standish
Linda Faye Burge, 75, of Standish, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Baxter, Tennessee to the late, Emmett Brown and Blonnie Florence (Pippin) Mitchell on August 4, 1947. Linda enjoyed sewing, arts & crafts and cooking, as well as spending time with her family.
Screaming Eagle Tattoo are co-ed volleyball champs
Screaming Eagle Tattoo Sponsored Coed Volleyball team defended its regular season championship on Wednesday Evening, Dec 21 at The Northern Center in Houghton Lake. A new league will begin Jan. 11, and more information can be found at www.coachvick.net.
Found Safe: Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Grayling
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was found safe and sound. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a 14-year-old girl. She was last seen at 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 6 near Grayling Middle School. She was last seen wearing...
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Recruitment fair for nursing and patient care
REGION – A recruitment fair will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, West Branch and Sault Ste. Marie. This event is hosted by MyMichigan Health for those interested in nursing or patient care technician positions at any of its facilities.
Yes, the Lafayette Street Bridge is closed. No, it is not a conspiracy, says MDOT
BAY CITY, MI - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is now closed to traffic for a repair project. But officials want people to know that the closure is not a part of a grand scheme to get drivers to use toll bridges. The Lafayette Street Bridge closed this...
