Janice Marie “Jan” (McCool) Salsbury, 83, of Fairview, MI, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2023 at The Home at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview, MI. Jan was born in Hamilton, IN, on August 12, 1939, to Waldo and Delcie (Bebe) McCool and contracted polio at 10 months of age. After several surgeries on her leg by age 3, she moved with her family to their farm in rural Montpelier, OH; and Jan graduated from Montpelier High School in 1957. She met Bob Salsbury at the Bryan Roller Skating Rink, and they married November 15, 1958. When their three children were young, Jan helped Bob with the accounts at Salsbury Sinclair Service Station before eventually taking a position as billing supervisor at the Northwestern Electric Cooperative, from which she retired in 2004. Jan & Bob enjoyed camping on summer weekends and eventually took up Western square dancing – Jan was very proud and grateful that, despite her bout with polio, she was able to walk without a brace until the age of 50! Jan accepted the Good News of Jesus Christ at First Baptist Church in Bryan in 1972, was a founding member of Bryan Community Bible Church, and eventually became active at New Hope Community Church in Bryan. After retirement and spending summers assisting son Kevin in his work at Camp Barakel, Jan and Bob moved to Rose City, MI, and spent winters in Mesa, AZ, where Jan enjoyed riding her three-wheeled bike, swimming in the pool, and attending potlucks with friends. In 2017, they moved to Fairview to be closer to Kevin’s family and their church family at Comins Community Church; and in late 2019, post-polio syndrome caused Jan to take a room at Wellspring. Jan’s greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and she especially enjoyed cooking for them.

