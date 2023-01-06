Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
worldboxingnews.net
Meek Mill vs Gary Russell Jr scuffle suspends Gervonta Davis fight
Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis blinds opponent before scoring ninth-round victory
Multi-weight champion and Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis blinded Hector Luis Garcia, leaving no choice but to stop the fight in the ninth round. “Tank” was slightly ahead in a competitive fight before Garcia’s team decided to halt the fight in the corner. In the end, the session didn’t get started as Davis took a 28th career triumph.
worldboxingnews.net
‘I’m human!’ Gervonta Davis opens up, rips Devin Haney title win
Gervonta Davis gave insight into his mindset ahead of a Pay Per View return. He also found time to comment on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. SHOWTIME® Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with the five-time world champion for an extensive and revealing interview. Davis got candid when discussing...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Sporting News
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis eyes welterweight shot at Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford: 'They are holding up the division'
Boxing’s welterweight division is full of young and talented stars. From champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford to Vergil Ortiz Jr., there are plenty of high-profile fights to make in the division. Already in the mix, 25-year-old Jaron Ennis is ready to take over. He must first get...
MMAWeekly.com
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender
Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn’t look like he’ll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.
Ex-NFL star believes XFL ‘will succeed because of the leadership’ as Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia prepare for opener
THE XFL will be hoping that the third time's the charm as they prepare to kick off the new-look league in February. Led this time by a new ownership group, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia, the league is looking to cement itself as a staple of Spring football - and one former NFL player believes they have the people to succeed.
