ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

Comments / 7

stl. tinman
3d ago

They grow up watching Big momma with a house and all food and utilities paid without raising a finger and answering to no one, so they believe that is normal to rob ,steal, and kill..so let's let them continue to do so

Reply
3
Tom Foolery
3d ago

This article leaves out the fact that the closing rate on felonies in Crook County is only about 30%. So just because o ly 3% were charged doesn't mean they didn't commit a crime, it just means they haven't been caught. The judiciary has always had the ability to release accused without bond. Additionally, the point the author makes that a poor person is more likely to commit a crime actually coincides with the democraps notion that poverty drives people to crime.

Reply
2
mitch
3d ago

don't forget the 2100 plus victims of violent person crimes they admit to in the article...3% of 70k crimes....guess their rights to be safe and protected mean nothing compared.to.the rights of the vicious criminals who can't possibly be law breakers...smh

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Adrian Holman

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community

Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday. The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday. House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk. "Workers in all roles can suffer under...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out

As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' annual deficits explored in new study

A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Pritzker Administration announces agency leadership changes

The Pritzker administration is set to begin a second term. But Friday, the governor’s office announced some departures among agency heads. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16th. Since beginning her term in 2019, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’s natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for IDNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi. Prior to her appointment to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.

By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy