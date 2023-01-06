They grow up watching Big momma with a house and all food and utilities paid without raising a finger and answering to no one, so they believe that is normal to rob ,steal, and kill..so let's let them continue to do so
This article leaves out the fact that the closing rate on felonies in Crook County is only about 30%. So just because o ly 3% were charged doesn't mean they didn't commit a crime, it just means they haven't been caught. The judiciary has always had the ability to release accused without bond. Additionally, the point the author makes that a poor person is more likely to commit a crime actually coincides with the democraps notion that poverty drives people to crime.
don't forget the 2100 plus victims of violent person crimes they admit to in the article...3% of 70k crimes....guess their rights to be safe and protected mean nothing compared.to.the rights of the vicious criminals who can't possibly be law breakers...smh
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
Comments / 7