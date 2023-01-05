Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEOPLE WHO STILL THINK MONTREAL WAS A WORK, VINCE MCMAHON-WWE RETURN AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think about people who still think the Montreal Screwjob was a work and Bret Hart has been in on it all these years?. I think that's a moronic point of view. Here's why. If everyone was in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES
Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ALEXA TO EXPLAIN HERSELF, KARRION KROSS GETS NEW MERCH AND MORE
Announced for Raw is Alexa Bliss explaining her attack on Bianca Belair. As we noted in the Elite section last week, Bliss is a heel going forward. The preliminary audience for last night's Friday Night Smackdown was 2,170,000 viewers. WWE Shop has new Karrion Kross "Never Fight Fair" T-shirts and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE UPDATES BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SETH, NEW DAY AND MORE
WWE has updated their official Board of Directors page to reflect the recent return of Vince McMahon, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, etc. at this link. Seth Rollins was never scheduled for this past weekend's live events, so for those who have asked whether he was injured on Raw, that is not the case. The knee spots were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATE ON WHY 'HEELS' SEASON TWO HAS NOT YET PREMIERED, HART & FUNK TO HEADLINE 80s WRESTLING CON, NORTHEAST WRESTLING AND MORE
A regular question we have gotten is when will the second season of Heels premiere on STARZ. Billy Krotchsen sent word that a few days ago, Stephen Amell, who stars in the series, spoke with TVLine.com about the delay, noting it is a ripple effect of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion. “They are now in the process of, as best I understand it, ‘untangling’ that partnership,’” Amell explained. “As they are untangling everything, they are figuring out which assets belong to whom. So as a result, we wrapped filming [Season 2] on the first of July and we don’t have a premiere date, let alone a trailer, let alone an indication of Season 3. I know there are meetings that are starting to happen about writing for Season 3, but in the normal order of things, we would have more information than we do right now.”
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA VS. BAYLEY, BLOODLINE VS. OWENS & THE BRUTES TO HEADLINE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has two three live events set for this weekend:. Tonight, the company will be in Jackson, MS at the Mississippi Coliseum featuring GUNTHER, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman and The Usos advertised. WWE NXT will be in Largo, Florida at the Largo Events Center with The Creeds, Ivy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. Masha Slamovich SNAPS! | Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023. Bully Ray POWERBOMBS Scott D'Amore Through A Table | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROB VAN DAM REFERENCED ON 'LOVE AFTER LOCKUP', THE VOICE OF THE NWO PROFILED & MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was referenced on this week's episode of Love After Lockup on WeTV with a member of the cast, who was just released from prison, referencing that he was like RVD jumping off a dresser into, his girlfriend's, well, you know, while consumating their relationship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Monday Night Raw returns: WWE Top 10, Jan. 8, 2023. Shawne Merriman Won't Rule Out Taking MMA Fight, Any WWE Wrestlers Wanna Scrap?! | TMZ Sports. Charlotte Flair will continue to be a fighting champion: The SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 7, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA-WWE, JOE-DARBY, MUSIC STOPPING PEOPLE FROM THE ATTACKS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I am all for suspending disbelief but I find it hard to believe Darby Allin could beat Samoa Joe. Am I wrong?. No, you aren’t wrong. A case could definitely be made that a guy that small...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/7 WWE RESULTS FROM JACKSON, MS
*WWE NXT Tag Team Champions New Day defeated Pretty Deadly. *Bobby Lashley speared and pinned Baron Corbin. *The Street Profits defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. *Raquel Rodriguez pinned Shayna Baszler. *Candice LaRae defeated Zelina Vega. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL defeated Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER VS. BRAUN, SAMI VS. OWENS HEADLINING SMACKDOWN AND MORE WWE NOTES
WWE Main Event (being taped tonight prior to Raw) will air on Hulu this Thursday. This Week in WWE will begin streaming Thursday on the WWE Network and Peacock. This Friday's Smackdown on FOX will feature a double main event of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn from Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JOHNNY GARGANO COMMENTS ON INJURY
During tonight's Raw, it was noted that Johnny Gargano was injured. Gargano took to Twitter, commenting:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL TOMORROW, COMPLETE LINEUP
WWE NXT will broadcast New Year's Evil 2023 on the USA Network tomorrow at 8 PM EST, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez for WWE NXT Women's Championship. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENT FOR WWE'S RETURN TO BROOKLYN, NYC IS...
Locally advertised for the 2/13 WWE Monday Night Raw taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY is:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight. *Also featured on advertising are Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Finn...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/6 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
The Killer & The Pillar Pick Up a Big Win & Have Their Sights Set on the Forum | AEW Rampage, 1/6/23. Top Flight Proves They Have What it Takes to Hang with Moxley & Danielson | AEW Rampage, 1/6/23. Was TNT Champion Darby Allin Able to Tear Down the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF COMCAST PURCHASED WWE? A LOOK AT HOW NBC UNIVERSAL COULD UTILIZE THE WWE ASSETS
With the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors last week ahead of the WWE's plan to investigate a potential sale of the company, we've had a number of readers write and ask how other companies could utilize WWE if they bought it outright and added it to their corporate umbrella.
Comments / 0