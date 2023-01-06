Read full article on original website
Michael Karp, Gladwyne Developer, Makes WSJ List of $100M+ Home Buyers
Michael Karp, Gladwynedeveloper, was noted by The Wall Street Journal as one of only a handful of U.S. luxury home purchasers who shelled out more than $100 million for a home in 2022. Katherine Clarke covered the nine-digit deed acquisition.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
How Does an Individual Begin a Job Search On and Off LinkedIn?
How does an individual begin a job search on and off LinkedIn? Are you a recent grad or an unemployed person who has not done a job search in a long time?. Are you asking yourself where to begin your job search? First, realize that looking for a job IS a job.
These are the top industries and roles to watch for people looking for remote work in 2023, according to a popular jobs website
IT takes the top spot for industries, and accountant is the top role. Here's what else to watch for if you want to land a remote gig this year.
Pennsylvania’s Population Drops Slightly Despite Increase in Births
New census data on population change in Pennsylvania shows that the state lost around 40,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. Ximena Conde and Aseem Shukla noted the drop in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Overall, the United States experienced a modest increase of 0.4 percent in population, which is a...
POLITICO
Newsom lays out spending cuts as California budget swings from surplus to deficit
California faces belt-tightening, particularly in climate spending, amid a projected $22.5B deficit.
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic
Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
