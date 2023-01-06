Read full article on original website
csurams.com
CSU Storms Away with First Mountain West Win
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State (9-8, 1-3 MW) managed a good first half and pulled away in the second 20 minutes to their first Mountain West win of the season. Fresno State (6-8, 2-2 MW) did what they could with their low scoring offense late, but it wasn't enough as the Rams ended up on top 79-57. "It was a really good day for us, we needed to respond after the struggles we've been going through," head coach Niko Medved said. "We prepared well and played well on both ends of the court. We were able to get the ball into the interior right away and put pressure on them that way and never looked back."
csurams.com
Fast Start Propels Rams to Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The turnaround was quick. Not as prompt as the Rams stated their intentions Saturday at high noon. Make it a hard day offensively for New Mexico. Square up on the perimeter shooters. Make it a physical night in the paint. By clamping down on the best the Lobos had to offer, Colorado State's women's basketball team rushed out to a 23-9 advantage in the first frame and never relented in a 76-65 Mountain West victory at Moby Arena.
csurams.com
Men’s Hoops Returns Home to Host Fresno State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men's basketball returns home to host Fresno State Saturday at 2:30 pm inside Moby Arena. The game is a part of a doubleheader with the women's basketball team who hosts New Mexico at noon. Fans are encouraged to attend both games, as women's...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
ksl.com
'New frontier': USU biochemists' discovery lands them a spot in prestigious academic journal
LOGAN — Ryan Jackson and Thomson Hallmark just accomplished a feat that every scientist strives for. Jackson, a Utah State University assistant professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, and Hallmark, a fellow USU biochemist, on Wednesday became published authors in the prestigious academic journal "Nature," the world's leading multidisciplinary science journal.
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming, Population Zero Is About To See A Major Expansion (And Maybe A Resident)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
