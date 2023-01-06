FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State (9-8, 1-3 MW) managed a good first half and pulled away in the second 20 minutes to their first Mountain West win of the season. Fresno State (6-8, 2-2 MW) did what they could with their low scoring offense late, but it wasn't enough as the Rams ended up on top 79-57. "It was a really good day for us, we needed to respond after the struggles we've been going through," head coach Niko Medved said. "We prepared well and played well on both ends of the court. We were able to get the ball into the interior right away and put pressure on them that way and never looked back."

